Daryl Hall announces new US tour dates with Squeeze’s Glenn Tilbrook

Gary Miller/Getty Images
By Jill Lances

Daryl Hall has announced a new set of summer solo tour dates, featuring special guest Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze.

The latest leg of the tour kicks off July 11 in Mashantucket, Connecticut, and wraps July 25 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

An artist presale for tickets begins Wednesday at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

The first leg of the tour launches March 22 in Houston and wraps April 5 in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. They’ll then head to the U.K. for shows that kick off May 17 in Glasgow, Scotland, and wrap May 25 in Brighton, England.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!