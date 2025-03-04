Daryl Hall announces new US tour dates with Squeeze’s Glenn Tilbrook

Daryl Hall has announced a new set of summer solo tour dates, featuring special guest Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze.

The latest leg of the tour kicks off July 11 in Mashantucket, Connecticut, and wraps July 25 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

An artist presale for tickets begins Wednesday at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

The first leg of the tour launches March 22 in Houston and wraps April 5 in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. They’ll then head to the U.K. for shows that kick off May 17 in Glasgow, Scotland, and wrap May 25 in Brighton, England.

