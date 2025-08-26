DARE To Remember

For a pet lover, every day is National Dog Day, but today we make it official! But for those of us who have had to say goodbye for now as they crossed the Rainbow Bridge, that’s one of the toughest events in our lives.

So we’re all invited to National Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day on Thursday hosted by DARE (Dachshund Adoption Rescue & Education) and The New Barker dog magazine. It’s a free event at Quaker Steak and Lube on 49th St North in Clearwater. Because they anticipate a wonderful evening with plenty of pet lovers, they do ask you RSVP, and you can also reserve a luminary by clicking here.

Please feel free to share your favorite photos of your friends who have crossed the Rainbow Bridge and tell us what they meant to you with an open mic at @1055thedove.

