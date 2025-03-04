Dan Fogelberg’s 'Souvenirs' to be reissued for 50th anniversary

Dan Fogelberg's sophomore album, Souvenirs, is getting a special 50th anniversary rerelease.

A digitally remastered version of the record will be released April 4, featuring four bonus tracks made up of early versions and demos, as well as one never-before-heard song, "I Know a Thief."

There will also be a limited-edition 180-gram audiophile vinyl, released on May 30, which includes a 16-page booklet featuring some never-before-seen photos taken by famed photographer Henry Diltz. There are also interviews from those who knew Fogelberg, including America's Gerry Buckley, and friend and manager Irving Azoff.

"Souvenirs was such an important album for Dan, and it holds a special place in the hearts of his fans," Azoff shares. "We wanted to create a 50th anniversary edition that truly honors the album's legacy and provides fans with both a unique and collectible experience."

Released in October 1974, Souvenirs, produced by Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh, featured Fogelberg's breakthrough song "Part of the Plan," which was a top-40 hit. The album peaked at #17 on the Billboard chart and went on to be certified double Platinum.

