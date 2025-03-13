Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Time After Time’ enters the Spotify Billions Club

Cyndi Lauper is celebrating a new Spotify milestone. The singer's classic tune "Time After Time" has just joined the Spotify Billions Club.

"We did it! I'm excited to share that 'Time After Time' hit the 1 BILLION milestone earlier this week, making it my 2nd entry into the Billions Club!" she posted on Instagram, noting that her first was "Girls Just Want To Have Fun."

“Thank you all for your continued love and support. This one really is for you!" she added.

Released in March 1984, "Time After Time" was written by Cyndi and Rob Hyman. It appeared on Lauper's debut album, She's So Unusual, and became her first #1 single. The tune was nominated for a Grammy for song of the year.

Lauper, who is nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, recently announced the final leg of her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour. It kicks off July 15 in Buffalo, New York, and wraps with two shows at the Hollywood Bowl, Aug. 29 and Aug. 30. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. A complete list of shows can be found at CyndiLauper.com.

