Cyndi Lauper shuts down heckler at Las Vegas residency

Cyndi Lauper has no problem clapping back at hecklers.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer proved that point during the Friday night show of her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, when a member of the audience started yelling at the stage while she was in the middle of a serious introduction to her 1993 song “Sally’s Pigeons."

Footage posted to social media shows Lauper replying to the heckler, "I don't know what the f*** you're saying, hon. Please remember where you are, OK? 'Cause if you're trying to shade me, b****, I'm going to come for you."

She then added, "I'm from Brooklyn. OK. And if I wanna f***** talk, I will do a tap dance if I f***** want,” before joking, "Sorry, that of course is not part of my people skills."

Lauper has three more shows left of her Vegas residency. Her next show is Wednesday. A complete list of dates can be found at CyndiLauper.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.