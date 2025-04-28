Cyndi Lauper 'humbled' to be inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with her 'heroes'

Cyndi Lauper has been named as an inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and she couldn't be happier to be joining the great female artists who came before her.

"I'm humbled to be in the company of so many of my heroes - Aretha [Franklin], Tina [Turner], Chaka [Khan], Joni [Mitchell], Wanda [Jackson], to name just a few," she wrote on Instagram.

"Women have made so many important contributions to music and to rock n roll and a win for one of us is a win for all of us," she continued. In addition to Cyndi, female inductees this year include The White Stripes drummer Meg White, the female hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa, who are being inducted in the Musical Influence category, and veteran session bass player Carol Kaye, who's being inducted in the Musical Excellence category.

Cyndi concludes, "Thank you to the voting members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for this honor. And thank you to my fans for supporting me throughout my career. I could not do any of this without you."

In addition to Cyndi and The White Stripes, inductees this year include British rockers Bad Company, the late British soul belter Joe Cocker, Seattle grunge pioneers Soundgarden, Atlanta rap duo Outkast and "The Twist" singer Chubby Checker.

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will stream on Disney+ Sunday, Nov. 8, live from the Peacock Theater in LA. A highlights special will air on ABC at a later date and stream on Hulu the next day.

