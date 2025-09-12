Cyndi Lauper, Earth, Wind & Fire to be celebrated in two Grammy TV specials

Do you remember the 21st night of September? That's the night you'll be able to watch Earth, Wind & Fire in a new TV special.

CBS will air A Grammy Salute to Earth, Wind & Fire Live: The 21st Night of September, celebrating the music of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group. The special will feature Earth, Wind & Fire performing with the LA Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl, along with special guests Stevie Wonder, the Jonas Brothers, Jon Batiste and Janelle Monáe. The special airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Then on Oct. 5, CBS airs A Grammy Salute to Cyndi Lauper: Live from the Hollywood Bowl. It was filmed over two nights at the end of Cyndi's Girls Just Wanna Have Fun farewell tour, and features appearances by, among others, Joni Mitchell, Cher, John Legend, SZA, country star Mickey Guyton and New Orleans legend Trombone Shorty. There will also be video tributes, including one from Brandi Carlile.

The Cyndi special also airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT. If you have have Paramount+ Premium, you can watch it the same time it airs on CBS; if not, you can watch it the next day on Paramount+.

