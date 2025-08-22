Cyndi Lauper cancels California show ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’

Cyndi Lauper has been forced to cancel one of the stops on her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour.

The singer announced on her Instagram Story that her show Tuesday at the Toyota Pavilion in Concord, California, has been canceled "due to unforeseen circumstances."

“I’m sorry to disappoint my fans,” Cyndi wrote in her post. “The good news is I’ll still be performing Saturday, August 23 in Wheatland, CA, and Sunday, August 24 in Mountain View, CA.” She noted that there are tickets available for both shows.

Refunds will be given for the canceled Concord show.

Cyndi is currently on the final leg of her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour, which, as the title suggests, will be her last tour. It is set to wrap with a two-night stand, Aug. 29 and 30, at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

