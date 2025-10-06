Cyndi Lauper announces Las Vegas residency

Cyndi Lauper wrapped her Girls Just Want to Have Fun Farewell Tour back in August, but that doesn’t mean she’s giving up performing. In fact, she’s already booked some new shows for 2026.

The soon-to-be Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is set to headline a new Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, consisting of five dates: April 24, 25 and 29, and May 1 and 2.

A fan club presale will kick off Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT, followed by a second presale on Thursday at 10 a.m. PT for Live Nation and Caesars Rewards and loyalty program members. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

Next up for Cyndi, she’ll be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside Bad Company, Joe Cocker and others. The induction is happening Nov. 8 in Los Angeles, with the ceremony streaming live on Disney+.

