Culture Club releases AI-assisted take on ‘Karma Chameleon'

Boy George of Culture Club performs onstage during Uptown Festival at Blackheath Common on July 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

Culture Club's Boy George turned 65 on Sunday, and to mark the occasion he recorded and released a new AI-assisted version of his group's hit "Karma Chameleon."

"Created in partnership with @artistincluded, this release showcases how ethical AI can help honor iconic music, celebrate the artists who created it, and introduce songs to new generations of listeners," reads a post on Culture Club's Instagram.

Artist Included is described in a press release as a new "artist-first" music and technology company, which aims "to help iconic artists reclaim creative participation, ownership, and long-term value in their music."

Boy George recorded new vocals for the new take on the 1983 track, with AI used to make those vocals sound closer to the original release.

“Revisiting 'Karma Chameleon' in this way was emotional and creatively inspiring," says Boy George. "The goal was never to replace the original — it was to celebrate it and let the song keep evolving for new audiences."

Originally released in September 1983, "Karma Chameleon" was the first single off Culture Club's sophomore album, Colour By Numbers. It spent three weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and also topped the U.K. singles chart, where it spent six weeks on top.

In other Boy George news … Bidding is now open for the new Julien's Auction Bold Luxury: Boy George Edit, which features a curated selection of the singer's fashion, music memorabilia and art. A live auction will take place July 14 at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills.

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