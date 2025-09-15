Come on over, baby: Christina Aguilera is Grindr's new notification 'bloop'

Christina Aguilera attends the 'Burlesque: The Musical' World Premiere in London, July 2025 (Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)
By Andrea Dresdale

Twenty-five years ago, Christina Aguilera sang "Come on over, baby." But when you hear it now, it means that someone wants you to do that in real life.

In connection with her appearance at the Portola festival in San Francisco on Saturday, Christina has hooked up with the LGBT+ dating app Grindr to help you find your new hookup. From Sept. 15 through Sept. 22, instead of the distinctive Grindr notification "bloop" — which alerts you that you have a new match — you'll hear a few seconds of Christina singing "Come On Over."

“Portola, Grindr and me? That’s a threesome I can get behind,” Xtina says in a statement. "When that ‘Come on Over’ sound hits at the festival, or wherever you’re celebrating, I hope things get spicy!”

In an Instagram video promoting the partnership, Christina's team is preparing her for her appearance at the festival when all of their phones start playing the song. "Guys, what the bleep is that?" she asks. They each make lame excuses and run off.

Christina then looks at the camera, smiles and winks, "Hi, gays. Are you ready to come on over?"

