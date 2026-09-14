Co-parenting? How to create healthier digital boundaries across two homes

Verizon’s Parenting in a Digital World reports co-parenting can create digital boundary conflicts, stressing the importance of alignment on screen time and device rules.

“Mom lets me use my phone at night. Why can’t I here?” If you’re co-parenting, you’ve likely heard some version of this, and it rarely leads to a simple answer.

One household allows late-night scrolling. The other says phones get turned off at nine. One parent says yes to social media. The other isn’t ready.

In these situations, the child is caught in the middle and parents are left wondering: Am I being too strict, or not strict enough? Parenting coach Bea Moise, who works with families navigating divorce and shared custody, says getting two households aligned on anything is difficult — especially when it comes to technology.

Moise encourages parents to focus on alignment and emotional safety. Trying to control every rule across two households often creates more conflict than consistency, she says. What matters most is that children experience clarity, support and stability in at least one home Verizon reports.

Why screen time consistency and digital boundaries matter across two homes

Different rules about devices and social media don’t just create behavioral issues; they can create emotional confusion.

When faced with conflicting expectations, kids may:

Feel caught in the middle

Become unsure which rules matter

Hide apps or devices

Feel pressured to align with one parent

How Moise recommends handling differences in screen time rules

When screen time rules don’t match

You don’t need identical schedules, but large differences in screen time can create confusion and tension.

Moise recommends aligning with co-parents on:

What time devices turn off at night

Device-free times and spaces, like meals

If weekend rules are different than weekdays

What to say if your child pushes back

“Different homes can have different rules. In this house, this is what helps your brain and body rest.”

When you don’t agree on social media

This is one of the most common conflicts. If you can’t agree on when your child is ready, Moise suggests starting with:

Which platforms are off-limits

What rules apply once access is given

What happens if those rules are broken

When you don’t agree on device rules

A child may “own” a phone, but each home still sets the rules for how devices are used. When expectations clash, it can lead to increased anxiety, mood changes and sleep disruption.

Moise suggests this simple guideline: The device belongs to you, but the rules belong to the home you’re in.

When devices blur boundaries between co-parents

Sometimes, parent behavior with tech can be confusing or intrusive for kids. For example, some co-parents run into situations like:

The other parent texting through the child's phone

Location tracking without clear agreement

Children being asked to pass messages

Moise suggests that co-parents align on this: Any communication with a child’s device should support their safety, not be used to manage or monitor the other parent.

When texts between co-parents aren’t collaborative

Not every co-parenting relationship is highly collaborative, and that’s real. In parallel parenting situations — where parents keep things separate and limit interaction — communication may be limited, but baseline agreements around digital safety still matter.

Focus on:

Short, logistics-based communication

Shared tools like calendars or school portals

Avoiding emotional conversations over text

A simple rule: If the message doesn’t support a child’s well-being, it doesn’t need to be sent.

How to create a digital co-parenting plan

Moise recommends creating a written digital co-parenting agreement so expectations remain clear as children move between households. Whether families use an existing family technology agreement or create one of their own, she says the goal is consistency rather than identical rules.

Technology will continue to evolve. Apps will change. Platforms will come and go. And children will continue to grow and take their place in this world. But Moise says children will remember how safe, supported and understood they felt as they moved between two homes.

This article was produced by Verizon's Parenting in a Digital World and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.