Céline in Paris: Watch the video for her new song 'Dansons'

Céline Dion doesn't appear in the new video for her first new song since 2023. Instead, the star of "Dansons" is the city of Paris, where she'll return to the stage in September.

The video shows various couples in beautiful locations all around the City of Lights, embracing, dancing or kissing. We also see ballerina, choreographer and internet personality Victoria Dauberville dancing on a rooftop, with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

As previously reported, the French song was written by Céline's longtime collaborator Jean-Jacques Goldman; they most recently worked together in 2016. The song was written quite some time ago, as Goldman explains in a statement: "It was 2020; the world had stopped and people were dancing, confined to their homes."

"Six years later, the virus is gone, but there’s no need to change a single word — the world isn't any more 'sane,' and we are still dancing 'above the abyss.'"

Notably, one of the lyrics translates to, "Let’s dance so we can stand tall and stay true/ Because we owe it to ourselves/ For everyone who can’t move." Céline can no doubt relate to that, as someone who is living with stiff-person syndrome.

Céline will start her five-week residency at Paris La Défense Arena in September, and will play 16 shows between September and October.

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