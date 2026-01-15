Céline Dion remembers late husband on 10th anniversary of his death

Rene Angelil and Celine Dion arrive at the premiere of the show 'Veronic Voices' at Bally's Las Vegas on June 28, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage)

Wednesday marked the 10th anniversary of the death of René Angélil, longtime manager and husband of Céline Dion. The Canadian icon remembered René, to whom she was married for 22 years, with a touching Instagram post.

"Mon amour, ten years without you feels like just a day, and yet each day feels like a decade," she wrote. "Ten years without your caress, and yet every day I feel your touch…We miss you more than we can bear, but you taught us to be strong."

She concluded, "We love you more, every day and every year," signing the message on behalf of herself and the couple's three sons: RC (René-Charles), Nelson and Eddy Angélil.

Céline included a photo of a piano adorned with a large framed picture of René. The manager, who passed away on Jan. 14, 2016, after a battle with throat cancer, had known Céline since she was 12 years old, and the two married in 1994.

It was a touching tribute from Céline, who has spent the past couple of weeks embracing TikTok, where she's been sharing funny videos with fans.

