Céline Dion, Lionel Richie among voice cast for film based on Paul McCartney's children's book

Céline Dion and Lionel Richie are part of the voice cast of a new animated film — but believe it or not, they're not even the most famous musicians involved with the project.

The movie in question is High in the Clouds, based on a 2005 children's novel co-written by Paul McCartney. McCartney will create original songs for the project, and Variety reports that his Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr is also part of the voice cast.

High in the Clouds, which McCartney wrote with Philip Ardagh, follows a teenage squirrel named Wirral, who starts a revolution against Gretsch, an owl who has banned all music from their town.

It's not clear if Céline and Lionel will be singing as well as acting in the film, but the rest of the cast includes actors who can also sing, including Hannah Waddingham, Idris Elba and Jimmy Fallon. The cast also includes Himesh Patel, who starred in the Beatles-themed film Yesterday.

The film is due to premiere in 2027.

