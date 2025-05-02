Christopher Cross’ self-titled debut gets expanded reissue

Christopher Cross' iconic debut album has just gotten an update.

An expanded edition of Cross' Grammy-winning self-titled debut is out now on digital services, featuring previously unreleased demos, as well as bonus tracks, all of which were recorded during the original sessions for the album.

Some of the bonus material includes early takes on the hit single "Ride Like The Wind," as well as three songs that have never been released before — "What Am I Supposed To Believe," "Smiles Of Angels" and "Passengers."

In addition, double vinyl and CD versions of the expanded edition will be released on June 20 and are available for preorder now.

Originally released in December 1979, Christopher Cross took home five Grammys, among them album of the year, record and song of the year for "Sailing," and best new artist for Cross. No other artist won all four major categories until Billie Eilish repeated the feat in 2020.

The album peaked at #6 on the Billboard Albums chart, with "Sailing" hitting #1 on the singles chart. The album went on to be certified five-times Platinum.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.