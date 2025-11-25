Christina Aguilera releasing live holiday song Tuesday night

Christina Aguilera will share some of her favorite things on Tuesday night.

She'll specifically be releasing "My Favorite Things (Live from the Eiffel Tower)" from her upcoming holiday film, Christina Aguilera: Christmas in Paris. The song drops at 7 p.m. ET. You can see a clip on Instagram now.

As previously reported, the film will premiere exclusively in over 700 theaters in the U.S. on Dec. 14 and Dec. 21 in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Christina's album My Kind of Christmas. Directed by Sam Wrench, who brought you Taylor Swift The Eras Tour, it was filmed in front of 250 guests on the terrace of a Parisian museum, with the Eiffel Tower as the backdrop and additional footage filmed at the famed Crazy Horse cabaret club.

You can now buy tickets for Christina Aguilera: Christmas in Paris at Fathom Entertainment.

