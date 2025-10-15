Christina Aguilera is spending 'Christmas in Paris' and you're invited

This Christmas, you can go to the movies with Christina Aguilera.

For two days only, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21, a holiday concert special starring the Grammy-winning star will be coming to a theater near you via Fathom Entertainment. Christina Aguilera: Christmas in Paris celebrates the 25th anniversary of her holiday album, My Kind of Christmas.

Directed by Sam Wrench, who brought you the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie, the special was shot in Paris in front of 250 guests against a backdrop of the Eiffel Tower, which was transformed into a sparkling Christmas tree. It features Xtina singing holiday classics and hits, intercut with vignettes where she talks about love, motherhood, reinvention and her artistry. There's also a sequence set in Paris' iconic Crazy Horse cabaret and strip club.

Tickets will go on sale Nov. 7 at participating theater box offices and via FathomEntertainment.com.

