Chicago pays tribute to late founding member Walter Parazaider: 'We are forever grateful for his contributions'

Peter Cetera, James Pankow, Lee Loughnane, Terry Kath, Walter Parazaider, Danny Seraphine and Robert Lamm, of the American rock band Chicago, pose for a group portrait in London, England, August 26, 1970. (Photo by TPLP/Getty Images)

Chicago has paid tribute to founding member Walter Parazaider, who passed away Wednesday after living with Alzheimer’s disease. He was 81.

"Chicago is heartbroken to share the sad news of Walter Parazaider's passing this morning," the band writes on Instagram. "We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and countless Chicago fans who are all grieving his loss today."

“A Rock & Roll band with horns was Walt's idea. He put the band together and they rehearsed in the basement of his mother's home,” the post continues. “He is also the one who did the hard work to book shows for the young, unknown band, performing top 40 covers at local bars in and around Chicago.”

“We are forever grateful for his contributions,” the post concludes. “Perhaps his greatest gift was bringing people together. This amazing music may have never been heard had it not been for Walt's vision.”

Parazaider was part of the original lineup of Chicago, along with Peter Cetera, Terry Kath, Robert Lamm, Lee Loughnane, James Pankow and Danny Seraphine. The band formed in its namesake city in 1967.

Parazaider, Loughnane and Pankow made up the band's brass/woodwind section, with Parazaider playing a variety of instruments, including saxophone, flute and clarinet.

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