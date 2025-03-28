Cher's iconic outfit from Farewell Tour sells for more than $162K at auction

During her epic Living Proof: The Farewell Tour in 2002, Cher performed her song "If I Could Turn Back Time" in a costume designed by the legendary Bob Mackie, based on the extremely revealing outfit she wore in the song's video. Well, that tour outfit just sold at auction for over $162,000.

The ensemble, which features a rhinestone-studded leather motorcycle jacket over a spandex and mesh catsuit, was sold during Juliens Auctions' Bold Luxury: The Limelight Edit sale. It had previously been sold at auction in 2006, and this time around the estimated selling price had been between $60,000 and $80,000.

Even Mackie's sketch of the outfit was a big seller, bringing in $22,750.

The outfit was also witness to a big pop cultural moment: The woman who previously owned the outfit lent it back to Cher in 2010 so she could wear it to that year's MTV VMAs. That was when she presented Lady Gaga — who was wearing her infamous meat dress, with a matching hat and bag — with an award.

Gaga said during her acceptance speech, "I never thought I'd be asking Cher to hold my meat purse."

That Farewell Tour didn't take, by the way: Cher hit the road again in 2014 for her Dressed to Kill Tour and then once again in 2018 for her Here We Go Again Tour.

