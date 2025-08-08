Cher's 2003 live album is finally coming to streaming and vinyl

Cher's 2003 live album documenting her record-breaking Living Proof: The Farewell Tour is finally coming to digital service providers and vinyl.

The Farewell Tour, previously only available on CD, will be released as a two-LP hot pink and purple vinyl set and on streaming platforms on Sept. 26. From the album, a live version of her first solo hit -- her 1965 cover of Bob Dylan's "All I Really Want to Do" -- is out now.

The newly remastered album, which was recorded in 2002 in Miami, includes three tracks which were previously only included on the TV special and concert film Live! The Farewell Tour. They include "We All Sleep Alone" and "Different Kind of Love Song."

Cher's Farewell Tour, which didn't end up being her final tour at all, was, at the time, the highest-grossing tour ever by a female artist, lasting from 2002 to 2005 and grossing over $200 million across 325 shows.

The album features songs from every part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's career, from "Bang Bang" to "Half-Breed" to "Take Me Home" to "If I Could Turn Back Time" to "Believe."

Here's the track list:

"I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For"

"Song for the Lonely"

"All or Nothing"

"I Found Someone"

"Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)"

"All I Really Want to Do"

"Half-Breed"

"Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves"

"Dark Lady"

"Take Me Home"

"The Way of Love"

"After All"

"Just Like Jesse James"

"Heart of Stone"

"The Shoop Shoop (It's in His Kiss)"

"Strong Enough"

"If I Could Turn Back Time"

"Believe"

"Save Up All Your Tears"

"We All Sleep Alone"

"Different Kind of Love Song"

