Cher nominated for award for narrating her memoir

Cher has won two Grammys, an Emmy and an Oscar, but now, she could be adding an unexpected honor to her trophy shelf.

Cher is nominated for an Audie Award, which honors audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment, for her best-selling 2024 autobiography, Cher: The Memoir, Part One. She narrated the book with actress Stephanie J. Block, who portrayed her in The Cher Show on Broadway and is also nominated.

Cher wasn't able to narrate the entire audiobook due to her dyslexia, so she reads the dedication, author's note, preface and first chapter. She also introduces each chapter and reads a few minutes of it before Block takes over.

Among her competitors in the category is another chart-topping female singer: Beyoncé. She's nominated — along with mother Tina Knowles, sister Solange and Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland — for her narration of Tina's memoir, Matriarch.

Cher will find out whether she wins the award on March 2, when the 2026 Audies Gala takes place in New York City.

