Cher and her iconic hairstyle star in new short film for Garnier

Cher has rocked many looks over the years, but one thing that most people identify with her is her long, glossy, straight hair — the style has even been called "Cher Hair." That's why she's teamed up with Garnier for a campaign for a new product called Fructis Diamond Sleek Spray.

Cher stars in a short film alongside young actress Xochitl Gomez, the Dancing with the Stars winner who played America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film finds Xochitl, who's wearing a Cher T-shirt, removing her skateboard helmet and declaring that her hair looks bad.

As she enters a club where Cher is scheduled to appear, she runs into the icon herself. "Hey babe," says Cher. "You're an uncut gem. All you need is polish. I'm here to help you." She gives her a bottle of Diamond Sleek Spray and sends her into the bathroom to redo her 'do.

With her newly sleek hair, a smiling Xochitl poses in the mirror. "I like your T-shirt, but I'm not crazy about the girl," Cher tells her. She snaps her fingers and Xochitl is suddenly wearing a white, Cher-like outfit with fringe and sparkles.

Cher wrote on Instagram of the product, "I’ve lived my life with very few rules…. But one rule that’s always worked for me is that sleek hair can ALWAYS make a girl shine."

She noted in a statement, "Sleek hair has always been part of my look, and I've never believed in keeping a good secret."

As part of the campaign, Garnier is also teaming with Cher's gelato brand, Cherlato, for a pop-up in LA, where fans will be able to sample a limited-edition Garnier x Cherlato flavor.

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