Cher dresses like Elvis, Alicia Keys remembers Roberta Flack at Loves Rocks benefit

Cher paid tribute to The King and Alicia Keys remembered a beloved icon at the ninth annual Love Rocks benefit concert on Thursday. The show at New York's Beacon Theatre raised more than $4 million for the charity God's Love We Deliver, which prepares and delivers meals to those too sick to shop or cook for themselves.

Alicia opened the show by singing "Killing Me Softly" in memory of the late Roberta Flack, who died Feb. 24 at age 88. She also played her love song to New York, "Empire State of Mind."

Cher did a three-song set, starting with a cover of Marc Cohn's "Walking in Memphis," which she sang dressed as Elvis Presley, who is mentioned in the song's lyrics. She also performed "(This Is) A Song for the Lonely" and "Believe."

"My mom said that if you see somebody who needs something, do it. ... My mom was very good about helping people," Cher said about her involvement in the benefit during a visit to the charity's kitchen.

Michael McDonald sang his Doobie Brothers hits "Takin' It To the Streets" and "What a Fool Believes," and joined the legendary Mavis Staples for a rendition of the Staples Singers' classic "I'll Take You There." Other performers on the bill included Peter Frampton, Dave Stewart of Eurythmics and even Bill Murray, who sang a cover of Stephen Stills' "Love the One You're With."

The concert ended with an all-star performance of Stevie Wonder's "Higher Ground." The entire concert was livestreamed on the VEEPS platform.

This year, a portion of the proceeds from the concert is going to Project Angel Food, which is helping to feed those affected by the LA wildfires.

