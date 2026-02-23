Cher to deliver keynote address at virtual National Conference for Women

Cher speaks onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 1, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

You'd probably have to pay hundreds of dollars for a concert ticket to hear Cher sing — but you can hear her talk for just $150.

On March 4, Cher will be one of the keynote speakers at the National Conference for Women, a virtual all-day event. Her keynote will come in the form of a conversation with journalist and author Lisa Ling.

The topic of the conversation isn't listed, but it's likely to focus on her life, which she detailed in her bestseller Cher: The Memoir – Part One. According to Cher's bio on the event site, part two is expected to arrive this year.

In addition to Cher, the conference will feature additional virtual addresses from stars like gymnast Jordan Chiles, actresses Cynthia Erivo and Nicole Kidman and former Today host Hoda Kotb.

You can now register for the conference and buy tickets online.

