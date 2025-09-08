The charts' best friend: Sabrina Carpenter debuts at #1 in the US and UK

Looks like the #1 spot is Sabrina Carpenter's best friend: Her new album has debuted on top the Billboard 200, just as her previous album, Short N' Sweet, did in September 2024.

Man's Best Friend, featuring Sabrina's #1 hit "Manchild," sold 366,000 units to grab the top spot. That's the biggest sales week for an album by a woman in 2025. The album also scored this year's biggest streaming week for an album by a woman.

More impressively, Man's Best Friend is the first album by a woman to hit #1 on the Billboard 200 in five months. The last one to hold that spot was Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine, back in April. That's the longest drought between female chart-topping albums in three years.

On Instagram, Sabrina wrote to her fans, "The way you are listening and holding this album has exceeded anything i thought to be imaginable. I love you all so much. Thank you for listening."

Man's Best Friend also debuted at #1 on the U.K. chart with first-week sales of 85,500 units. That gives her the year's biggest opening week for a non-U.K. artist Plus, Short N' Sweet is #8 on the U.K. chart, while her 2023 album, emails i can't send, is at #21.

Plus, Sabrina won three MTV VMAs on Sunday night, including best pop artist and album of the year for Short N' Sweet.

