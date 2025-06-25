Charles Kelley covers Cyndi Lauper on his new album, featuring 'Can't Lose You'

By Andrea Dresdale & Stephen Hubbard

Charles Kelley, a member of Grammy-winning "Need You Now" group Lady A, is officially in a new phase, as his Songs for a New Moon is available to stream or download.

In addition to 14 originals he co-wrote himself, it includes covers of Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time" and The Killers' "Here with Me." The first single, "Can't Lose You," is already a hit, and he'll perform it Wednesday on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

On his Instagram Story, Charles reveals that he bought his own album — "I still do that, I love doing that" — and notes, "This whole record is dedicated to my wife [for] helping me come through the other side," seemingly referencing his sobriety journey.

"I hope y'all enjoy it, I hope it brings you joy," he adds. "I hope you can find some stuff in there too that really inspires you, that you can relate to. But most of all, I hope that you really just feel it, and enjoy it and share it. It was a labor of love, this record and so happy that it is out."

