Chappell Roan hangs out for hours in Aussie dive bar like 'a normal human,' says owner

Chappell Roan took advantage of some downtime in Australia to hang out at a legendary dive bar, where the owner reports that she acted just like "a normal human."

Chappell is part of the Laneway Festival tour, which played Sydney on Sunday and will move to Melbourne on Friday. According to James Young, the owner of Cherry Bar in Melbourne, Chappell and her crew stopped by the establishment on Wednesday and stayed for more than two hours.

In his social media post about the visit, James wrote that at the time of Chappell's visit, there were only about 17 customers in the bar. "Didn't take any pictures of her, cos that would be uncool, but can report that she drank a couple of mocktails and was very modest, polite and lovely," he wrote, noting that she didn't "hide" in the VIP bar.

"She stood the whole time at our main bar downstairs. This means everything. We think she's the biggest artist on the planet. She thinks... she's just a normal human. Gold," he wrote. "Her crew were especially supportive of Cherry Bar, so that was nice too." He added, "Also I was DJing tonight, so it was very satisfying to see Chappell embracing the 'local sounds' of underground Australia."

According to Billboard, Cherry Bar is an institution, having first opened in 1999 at a different location, and has hosted drinking sessions by the likes of Metallica and Noel Gallagher of Oasis. The bar has also booked multiple artists before they blew up, including Billie Eilish and Charli XCX.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.