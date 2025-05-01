Chappell Roan, Ariana Grande among celebrity guest judges for 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars '

It was inevitable: Chappell Roan will be one of the celebrity guest judges on the new season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

Chappell, who recently told W magazine that she gets "starstruck" by drag queens, can be seen in the trailer for the new season wearing a bathrobe and asking, "Do any of you queers have something sexy I could slip into?"

Also on tap as judges are Wicked besties Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who are seen in the trailer saying, "The witches will see you now!" Other guest judges include rapper Ice Spice, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Colman Domingo and Kate Beckinsale.

This year's All Stars features 18 queens — the largest field in the franchise's history — and a grand prize of $200,000. The new episodes start streaming exclusively on Paramount+ on Friday, May 9.

