Carole King to rerelease Hyde Park 'Tapestry' concert for 10th anniversary

Carole King performs on stage at the Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park on July 3, 2016 in London, England.

Carole King is celebrating the 10th anniversary of her historic concert at London’s Hyde Park by giving fans a chance to relive the performance.

The concert, which took place July 3, 2016, saw the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer perform her iconic album Tapestry in its entirety live for the very first time. To mark the 10-year anniversary, King has announced she'll rerelease the full concert film of the event on her YouTube channel Friday.

Tapestry, King's sophomore album, was released Feb. 17, 1971, and went on to be a massive hit for the singer/songwriter. It featured several songs that became King classics, including "It's Too Late," "I Feel the Earth Move," "So Far Away," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" and "You've Got a Friend."

Tapestry spent 15 straight weeks at #1 and won four Grammy Awards on its way to becoming one of the bestselling albums of all time.

King previously released a live album of the London concert, Tapestry: Live in Hyde Park, in 2017. In addition to Tapestry, she performed fan favorites from her catalog at the concert, which drew an audience of 65,000 people.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.