Carly Simon returns with 'Comes in Waves', first album of new material since 2008

Carly Simon is back with new music.

The "You're So Vain" singer/songwriter is set to release the new album, Comes in Waves, on Aug. 14. The record is Simon's first album of original music since 2008.

Fans are getting their first taste of her new music with the release of the album's opening track "Howl," which she co-wrote with songwriter David Spencer.

“‘Howl’ lives in that space between betrayal and forgiveness, where anger has to be voiced before it can be released,” says Simon. “It’s about letting the frustration out so it doesn’t sit and simmer. The song begins in anger, but it moves toward forgiveness, and speaks to any situation where trust has been broken.”

"Howl" is available now via digital outlets.

Simon wrote and recorded much of Comes in Waves at her home in Martha's Vineyard. It features contributions from his son, Ben Taylor, and her daughter, Sally Taylor, whose dad is singer James Taylor.

Simon's last album of new material was 2008's This Kind of Love. In 2009, she released Never Been Gone, featuring acoustic versions of her previous material.

Comes in Waves is available for preorder now.

Here is the Comes In Waves track list:

"Howl"

"Maybe I Never Loved You"

"Peaches"

"Love Has No Ending"

"Mother Of Pearl"

"Slowly"

"Four In The Morning"

"The More I Look For You"

"Love The Way I Do"

"The Father Daughter Dance"

"Share the End"

"Do It Anyway"

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