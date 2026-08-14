Carly Simon to open her archives to the public this fall

Carly Simon is ready to give her fans a peek into her past.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, whose new album Comes in Waves is out now, is getting ready to open her archives to the public.
Simon and her team have been working on her archives for the past nine years. It will give fans insight into her life’s work, and will feature previously unseen photographs and films, as well as unreleased recordings, unfinished songs, lyric sheets, artwork and more.
The archive, powered by Starchive, is set to open this fall. Fans can sign up for early access at CarlySimon.com.
Comes in Waves is Simon's first album of original music since 2008's This Kind of Love. She wrote and recorded much of the album at her home in Martha's Vineyard. It features contributions from his son, Ben Taylor, and her daughter, Sally Taylor, whose dad is singer James Taylor.
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