Can you answer these 35 'Jeopardy!' clues about rock music?

Stacker compiled a list of clues about rock music using J! Archive.

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images (Stacker/Stacker)

Can you answer these 'Jeopardy!' clues about rock music?

Nothing quite defines the influence of American pop culture in global history like rock 'n' roll.

The musical genre is a longstanding symbol of rebellion, resistance, passion, and good times. Rock's sound has endlessly evolved, from its gospel roots, to the blues and jazz of the '40s and '50s, the folk and funk of the '60s, the metal of the '70s and '80s, and the grunge and electronic beats of the '90s and 2000s. But while the definition of rock music has changed over the decades, it continues its hold on listeners of all ages.

With decades of history to dig through, there's no dearth of fascinating facts and trivia about rock 'n' roll. Stacker rounded up a list of interesting tidbits about the genre using J! Archive, a fan-created archive of real 'Jeopardy!' clues. Read on to test how good your knowledge of rock music really is.

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Clue #1

- Clue: His set lists still include "Highway 61 Revisited", which he wrote 46 years ago

- Category: ROCK OF AGELESS

- Value: $200

- Date episode aired: June 03, 2011

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Answer #1

- Answer: Bob Dylan

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Clue #2

- Clue: This group's fourth album had no title or name on the cover but did sell millions ("Stairway To Heaven" helped)

- Category: CLASSIC ROCK

- Value: $200

- Date episode aired: July 13, 2010

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Answer #2

- Answer: Led Zeppelin

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Clue #3

- Clue: This rock pioneer who sang "Sweet Little Sixteen" in 1958 turned a sweet little 83 in 2009

- Category: ROCK 'N OLD

- Value: $400

- Date episode aired: September 14, 2010

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Answer #3

- Answer: Chuck Berry

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Clue #4

- Clue: Her biggest hit "Me and Bobby McGee" was featured on the posthumous album "Pearl"

- Category: ROCK MUSIC

- Value: $500

- Date episode aired: November 11, 1993

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Answer #4

- Answer: Janis Joplin

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Clue #5

- Clue: "So Sad About" this band that played its first farewell tour in 1982 & played the Super Bowl halftime in 2010

- Category: ROCK OF AGELESS

- Value: $400

- Date episode aired: June 03, 2011

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Answer #5

- Answer: The Who

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Clue #6

- Clue: In 1990 her "Justify My Love" became the first video by a major star to be banned by MTV

- Category: ROCK SINGERS

- Value: $400

- Date episode aired: October 21, 1998

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Answer #6

- Answer: Madonna

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Clue #7

- Clue: Beginning with "Saving All My Love For You", she had 3 No. 1 singles on her debut album

- Category: HAIL, HAIL, ROCK 'N' ROLL

- Value: $800

- Date episode aired: April 23, 2002

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Answer #7

- Answer: Whitney Houston

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Clue #8

- Clue: He recorded some of his biggest albums, including "Rust Never Sleeps", backed up by Crazy Horse

- Category: CANADA ROCKS

- Value: $400

- Date episode aired: December 16, 2011

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Answer #8

- Answer: Neil Young

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Clue #9

- Clue: In early 1981 they rode the wave to No. 1 with the little song heard here"The tide is high but I'm holding on /I'm gonna be..."

- Category: ROCK & ROLL

- Value: $400

- Date episode aired: July 20, 2004

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Answer #9

- Answer: Blondie

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Clue #10

- Clue: Clapton said, "You never told me he was that...good!" after this lefty guitarist got on stage to jam with Cream

- Category: CLASSIC ROCK & ROLL QUOTES

- Value: $400

- Date episode aired: March 17, 2020

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Answer #10

- Answer: Jimi Hendrix

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Clue #11

- Clue: In 1986 she was in "Control" with a hit album that included "What Have You Done For Me Lately?"

- Category: 80s ROCK

- Value: $300

- Date episode aired: December 16, 1997

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Answer #11

- Answer: Janet Jackson

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Clue #12

- Clue: Needing time to do laundry on tour, this early rock giant chartered a fatal flight

- Category: ROCK N' ROLL HEAVEN

- Value: $400

- Date episode aired: November 21, 1985

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Answer #12

- Answer: Buddy Holly

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Clue #13

- Clue: These alliterative alt-rock rodents had a 2004 hit with "Float On"

- Category: ROCK ANIMALS

- Value: $800

- Date episode aired: April 19, 2019

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Answer #13

- Answer: Modest Mouse

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Clue #14

- Clue: They trucked through more than 2,300 shows, from a 1965 Bay Area pizza parlor gig to a 2015 farewell at Soldier Field

- Category: ENDLESSLY ROCKING

- Value: $800

- Date episode aired: September 20, 2016

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Answer #14

- Answer: the Grateful Dead

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Clue #15

- Clue: "I Get Around" was their first #1 hit

- Category: CLASSIC ROCK

- Value: $400

- Date episode aired: July 13, 2010

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Answer #15

- Answer: The Beach Boys

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Clue #16

- Clue: In February 2010 this wife of a Beatle turned 77

- Category: ROCK 'N OLD

- Value: $600

- Date episode aired: September 14, 2010

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Answer #16

- Answer: Yoko Ono

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Clue #17

- Clue: These rappers remixed Aerosmith's "Walk This Way" into a Top 10 hit in 1986

- Category: ALPHABET ROCKERS

- Value: $200

- Date episode aired: March 03, 2011

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Answer #17

- Answer: Run–D.M.C.

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Clue #18

- Clue: This group that gave us "Sweet Home Alabama" was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006

- Category: CLASSIC ROCK

- Value: $600

- Date episode aired: July 13, 2010

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Answer #18

- Answer: Lynyrd Skynyrd

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Clue #19

- Clue: In April 2010 this legendary sitarist celebrated his 90th birthday

- Category: ROCK 'N OLD

- Value: $800

- Date episode aired: September 14, 2010

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Answer #19

- Answer: Ravi Shankar

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Clue #20

- Clue: She faced many hurdles at her Missouri high school before hitting it big with songs like "If It Makes You Happy"

- Category: SCHOOL OF ROCK

- Value: $800

- Date episode aired: February 22, 2012

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Answer #20

- Answer: Sheryl Crow

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Clue #21

- Clue: "Freddie's Dead" & sadly, so is this R&B singer & producer who made the song a hit in 1972

- Category: ROCK & ROLL HEAVEN

- Value: $1,000

- Date episode aired: September 25, 2002

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Answer #21

- Answer: Curtis Mayfield

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Clue #22

- Clue: The Blue Belles

- Category: ROCK BACKUP GROUPS

- Value: $400

- Date episode aired: September 22, 1999

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Answer #22

- Answer: Patti LaBelle

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Clue #23

- Clue: This singer of "Cupid" & "Another Saturday Night" died under mysterious circumstances in 1964

- Category: ROCK & ROLL HEAVEN

- Value: $800

- Date episode aired: June 25, 2004

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Answer #23

- Answer: Sam Cooke

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Clue #24

- Clue: This Florence + the Machine song tells you to "run fast for your mother, run fast for your father"

- Category: GREAT ROCK SONGS

- Value: $800

- Date episode aired: April 20, 2017

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Answer #24

- Answer: "Dog Days Are Over"

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Clue #25

- Clue: At a 2016 show by this band, Eddie Vedder paid tribute to terminally ill singer Gord Downie of The Tragically Hip

- Category: THE ROCK & ROLL QUINTET

- Value: $200

- Date episode aired: April 03, 2017

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Answer #25

- Answer: Pearl Jam

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Clue #26

- Clue: A 1994 album by this group features the song heard here:"...I only wanna be with you..."

- Category: POP-ROCK

- Value: $500

- Date episode aired: February 12, 1997

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Answer #26

- Answer: Hootie & the Blowfish

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Clue #27

- Clue: 60 acts played for 16 hours for this 1985 London-Philly charity event; Phil Collins caught a plane & played in both cities

- Category: ENDLESSLY ROCKING

- Value: $600

- Date episode aired: September 20, 2016

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Answer #27

- Answer: Live Aid

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Clue #28

- Clue: After they signed with Motown, The Primettes changed their name to this

- Category: ROCK 'N ROLL

- Value: $300

- Date episode aired: February 27, 1987

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Answer #28

- Answer: The Supremes

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Clue #29

- Clue: "(Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay" was his only No. 1 hit

- Category: ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAMERS

- Value: $400

- Date episode aired: May 02, 2003

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Answer #29

- Answer: Otis Redding

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Clue #30

- Clue: July 18, 1953:"Earning $35 a week... he calls at Memphis Recording Service... paying $4 to make a private recording"

- Category: ROCK STARS ENCYCLOPEDIA ENTRIES

- Value: $200

- Date episode aired: October 20, 2009

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Answer #30

- Answer: Elvis Presley

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Clue #31

- Clue: This Beatles song begins, "When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me"

- Category: BRITISH ROCKERS

- Value: $600

- Date episode aired: April 30, 2008

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Answer #31

- Answer: "Let It Be"

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Clue #32

- Clue: She sang back-up on Don Henley's "The End Of The Innocence" before her own hit "Come To My Window"

- Category: I'M A ROCK STAR

- Value: $1,000

- Date episode aired: March 31, 2011

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Answer #32

- Answer: Melissa Etheridge

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Clue #33

- Clue: After breaking up The Revolution, he formed another backup band, the New Power Generation

- Category: ROCK & ROLL

- Value: $200

- Date episode aired: July 20, 2004

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Answer #33

- Answer: Prince

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Clue #34

- Clue: It's the official title of Green Day's "Time Of Your Life"

- Category: GREAT ROCK SONGS

- Value: $1,000

- Date episode aired: April 20, 2017

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Answer #34

- Answer: "Good Riddance"

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Clue #35

- Clue: This new wave group gave us hits like "Roxanne" & "Don't Stand So Close To Me"

- Category: ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAMERS

- Value: $600

- Date episode aired: May 02, 2003

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

Answer #35

- Answer: The Police