Calendar Worthy Events

It’s freebie day at the Glazer Children’s Museum! The Children’s Board of Hillsborough County make this Free Tuesday possible the first Tuesday of every month, with free museum admission for the whole family from 9:30 am to 5 pm. Today’s the day to head over!

Sorry, but Steinbrenner Field just won’t be big enough for this farewell. Evan Longoria is going to retire but we’re so happy he will do it as a Ray. Evan gets a one-day contract with the Rays and before the Rays take on the Marlins this Saturday, get his well-deserved honors from the hometown faithful. The game has at 410 pm start. If tickets are still available, get those at raysbaseball.com.

Youth Pride and Family Day: This will be the fourth year for this St. Pete Pride family event that has drawn families and allies to North and South Straub Park for family-focused activities, vendors, a youth lounge and main-stage performances. Free. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Gulfport Pride: This free, family friendly festival celebrates diversity and promotes equality within the community from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. along Beach Boulevard. See the Gulfport Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band and Walking Parade with its colorful procession stepping off at 2 p.m. Saturday

