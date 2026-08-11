Busyhead season: Noah Kahan sets second annual benefit concert and golf tournament

Noah Kahan is getting back on course — the golf course.

He's scheduled his second annual Folk & Fairways Benefit Concert & Golf Tournament to benefit his Busyhead Project charity, which works to make mental healthcare more accessible for all. The event will take place Sept. 14 and 15 in Stowe, Vermont, so about a month before stick season starts.

The event will feature an acoustic performance by Noah, plus the tournament and "a thoughtfully curated collection of unforgettable experiences," according to a press release.

A limited number of tickets will be available via a lottery, which you can register for now via Seated.com. Random selection will begin Aug. 17. Friends & Group Lodging + Ticket Packages are also available at folkandfairways.org.

Last year's event raised over $1 million for The Busyhead Project. Since Noah launched it in 2023, fundraising efforts have brought in nearly $7 million to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health, and expand community-based resources and care.

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