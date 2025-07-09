'Building the Band' pays tribute to Liam Payne in first episode

Building the Band debuted on Netflix Wednesday, and the first episode paid tribute to Liam Payne.

In the show’s opening moments, host AJ McLean addresses the loss. The show marks the late One Direction singer’s final TV appearance before he died last year at age 31.

"When we came together to film Building the Band, we never imagined we'd soon be saying goodbye to our friend Liam Payne," AJ says.

“Liam is a guest judge in later episodes, and through his presence, we see his deep love for music and his unwavering commitment to helping others find their voice,” he adds as clips of Liam begin to play. “It’s through that spirit that we dedicate this series to Liam and his family.”

As previously reported, Liam's family signed off on Netflix airing the music competition series. The first four episodes drop July 9, followed by three more on July 16 and the final three on July 23.

Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland also serve as judges on the show.

