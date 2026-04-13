BTS is 'just a boy band from Korea,' says RM in new 'Rolling Stone' interview

BTS' reunion this year following their hiatus to serve in the South Korean military has been a massive success: Their new album, ARIRANG, has been #1 on the Billboard 200 for three straight weeks. But to hear the group talk, you wouldn't think that they're arguably the biggest band in the world.

In their new cover story for Rolling Stone, BTS member RM doesn't agree when the publication suggests their only competitors at this point are pop megastars Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Bruno Mars.

“They are greater artists than us,” he argues. “We’re just so small. We’re just a boy band from Korea.”

Yes, but most boy bands from Korea don't have a string of #1 hits and #1 albums on the U.S. charts, or launch sold-out world tours. They also don't seriously consider their chances of performing at the Super Bowl one day.

"We can't do it unless we're invited," Jimin tells Rolling Stone, but Jin admits he's "already imagining what their show would be like," as per the magazine. RM, however, is hedging his bets when it comes to halftime.

"Maybe if time goes by, and the thoughts in the people change," he says. "All of the people in the world are watching Parasite, all these great things in Korean culture, so if there's a chance, we definitely want to, some day."

But group member J-Hope thinks that a milestone like the Super Bowl pales in comparison to what BTS has already accomplished. All seven of them reunited after several years apart and released a commercially successful, critically acclaimed album.

“It’s so amazing that we got back together at all and that we’re still making music as a group," he says. "When I think about that, goals don’t matter as much anymore.”

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