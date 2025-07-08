Bryan Adams to celebrate 'Roll With the Punches' with special UK club shows

Bryan Adams will release his 17th studio album, Roll With the Punches, on Aug. 29, and to celebrate he's announced a string of special club shows in England.

In a post on Instagram, Adams reveals that the intimate shows will highlight the new album, noting that he'll be playing some of the songs on the album "for the very first time live."

The shows kick off Aug. 30 in Leeds, followed by Aug. 31 in Newcastle, Sept. 1 in Liverpool and Sept. 2 in Norwich, before wrapping Sept. 3 in Kingston.

Tickets are being sold with bundles of the new album. More info can be found at BryanAdams.com.

Roll With the Punches is Adams' 16th studio album, and his first since 2022's So Happy It Hurts. He's already released several tracks from the album, including the title track, "Make Up Your Mind" and "Never Let You Go."

Adams is set to launch a North American tour on Sept. 11 in Kamloops, British Columbia. U.S. dates, featuring Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo as special guests, begin Oct. 25 in Uncasville, Connecticut, and run through Nov. 26 in Minneapolis.

