Bryan Adams says new LP 'Roll With the Punches' is a cross between two of his classic albums

Bryan Adams' new album, Roll With the Punches, is out now, and he thinks it rocks, if he does so say himself.

"It's predominantly pretty much a rock record," he told ABC Audio. "What can I tell you? It's the best songs I could have come up with in a year. I'll tell you that!"

"If you like anything that I've done before and you like the themes that I sort of hark to, then it's very much in that bag," he continued, before describing some of the album's songs.

"'Roll With the Punches' is about getting up after you've been knocked down and just starting over. 'Make Up Your Mind' is about the possibility of getting back with your ex, but your ex actually has somebody else," he explained. "So it's all those kind of themes."

"I've got a song that's about veterans coming back from war. I've got a beautiful love song on there," he added. In fact, Bryan said he feels Roll With the Punches echoes two of his classic albums.

"It's kind of a cross between, maybe, Waking Up the Neighbours and Into the Fire," he says of his 1991 release and his 1987 project.

Roll With the Punches is an independent release on Bryan's own label, BAD Records. "It didn't take much to convince me to do it," he says. "Because what we did was we sort of tested the waters."

Specifically, a few years ago Bryan teamed with the record label BMG to released a box set documenting some shows he'd recorded at London's Royal Albert Hall. Then, last year, he put out a similar box set on BAD.

"We did as good if not better on our own than we did with BMG," he laughs. "So, might as well do it ourselves."

