Bryan Adams is rolling out tickets for Roll with the Punches tour: 'We got a great show'

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 2, at 10 a.m. local time for Bryan Adams' Roll with the Punches Tour, named after his upcoming album. It'll travel across North America starting Sept. 11 in Kamloops, British Columbia, in Bryan's native Canada. And while Bryan is always playing somewhere in the world, he shares why he's stoked for this particular tour.

"I'm excited for a bunch of reasons," he tells ABC Audio. "First of all, it's my umpteenth tour of America, and I'm always happy to be back there. [And] it's my 17th album coming out this August. So, you know, the tour is sort of based around that, but it's also a greatest hits tour."

And finally, he says, "I'm excited because the band's better than ever, and we got a great show for everybody."

Bryan has so far released two songs from the new album: "Make Up Your Mind" and the title track. You'll likely hear those songs on tour, but not at the expense of hits like "Summer of '69" and "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You."

"Yeah, I mean, I don't put too many in the show," Bryan says of his new songs. "We put in a couple and see how it goes. And as the album gets more popular and people get to know the songs, we add more. But right now we're only adding in two." (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

The tour officially begins in the U.K. on May 8 and will travel through Europe before it gets to North America in September. Opening acts for the U.S. dates will be Pat Benatar and her husband and musical partner Neil Giraldo. You can get tickets at BryanAdams.com.

