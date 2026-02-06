Bryan Adams goes acoustic for new YouTube series

Bryan Adams has been stripping down his songs for fans.

The "Run To You" rocker recently launched a new acoustic series on YouTube, treating fans to performances featuring just him and his guitar. The latest release is a performance of the song "Hey Baby," from his most recent album, Roll With the Punches.

Adams launched the Acoustic Fridays series on Jan. 30, kicking things off with a stripped-down version of another Roll With the Punches track "Love is Stronger Than Hate." All performances were filmed at The Warehouse Studio in Vancouver, Canada.

Released in August 2025, Roll With the Punches was Adams' 16th studio album and his first album since 2022's So Happy It Hurts.

Adams is currently on tour, playing Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Friday. He also has dates booked in Singapore, Egypt, Puerto Rico, Mexico and more. A complete list of dates can be found at BryanAdams.com.

