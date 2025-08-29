Bryan Adams celebrates 'Roll With the Punches' release with video for 'Will We Ever Be Friends Again'

Bryan Adams has released a new video for the track "Will We Ever Be Friends Again" from his just-released new album, Roll With the Punches.

According to a post on Instagram, the clip was filmed in Iceland and stars Icelandic model Inga Eiriksdottir. Adams shared a video of an outtake with Inga playing the accordion.

Roll With the Punches is Adams' 16th studio album and his first album since 2022's So Happy It Hurts. He's set to celebrate the release with a series of intimate club shows in England, kicking off Saturday in Leeds and wrapping Sept. 3 in Kingston.

He’ll also launch a North American tour on Sept. 11 in Kamloops, British Columbia. U.S. dates, featuring Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo as special guests, begin Oct. 25 in Uncasville, Connecticut, and run through Nov. 26 in Minneapolis.

