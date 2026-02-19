Bruno Mars scores two tracks on list of 2025's biggest-selling singles in the world

After crowning Taylor Swift the #1 artist in the world for 2025, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry has announced the biggest singles in the world for 2025.

Coming in at #2 on the list was "Golden" by HUNTR/X, followed by Alex Warren's "Ordinary," and Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga's "Die with a Smile" at #4.

Bruno is also #1 on the list with "APT.," his collaboration with BLACKPINK's ROSÉ, which the duo performed on the Grammys in early February. It's Bruno's first time on top of the IFPI's chart since he won the title in 2011 with "Just the Way You Are."

IFPI also noted that eight of the top-10 singles were originally released in 2024. For example, Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things" was #5, while Billie Eilish's "Birds of a Feather" was #6. Teddy Swims' "Lose Control" was in at #7, despite being released in 2023.

Farther down on the list are Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" and Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" — both from 2024 — and Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club," which was originally released back in 2020 but didn't really become a hit until last year.

Despite being the #1 artist of 2025, Taylor's single "The Fate of Ophelia" only made it to #19 on the list, but then again, it wasn't released until October.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.