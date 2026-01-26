Bruno Mars, Alex Warren are tops on the 'Billboard' charts again

Bruno Mars has notched a second week at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, while Alex Warren has tied a major record on another chart.

"I Just Might," the first single from Bruno's new album, The Romantic, remains on top of the Hot 100 after debuting at #1 last week. As Billboard notes, 80% of Bruno's 10 #1 hits have spent more than a week in pole position. The question now is whether or not Bruno can hold off a challenge by Harry Styles' new single, "Aperture," which will debut on the Hot 100 next week.

Meanwhile, Alex's "Ordinary" spends a 27th week at #1 on Billboard's Radio Songs chart, which measures radio airplay across multiple formats. That ties him with Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" for the longest run at #1 in the history of that chart. On the Hot 100, "Ordinary" is #5.

The rest of the top 10 includes Olivia Dean's "Man I Need" at #2, Taylor Swift's "The Fate of Ophelia" at #3 and HUNTR/X's "Golden" at #4.

