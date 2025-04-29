Bruno Mars adds more Las Vegas shows for August and September

Bruno Mars is currently on a hot streak, with a Grammy and two top-10 hits all in the past few months. And if you live in the U.S., right now the only place you can see him live is Las Vegas.

The "Locked Out of Heaven" star has just added nine more performances to his ongoing residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. He'll perform at the theater Aug. 22, 23, 26, 27, 30 and 31, as well as Sept. 3, 5 and 6.

Prior to those shows, Bruno will play the Dolby on May 21, 24, 25, 28, 30 and 31, plus June 2.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 2 at 10 a.m. PT. Presales begin April 30 at 10 a.m. PT, and room and ticket packages are available starting that same day and time via BrunoMarsPackages.com.

In addition to topping the chart and winning a Grammy for his duet with Lady Gaga, "Die With a Smile," Bruno hit #3 with "APT.," his collaboration with ROSÉ of BLACKPINK. He also reached the top 20 with another collaboration, "Fat, Juicy & Wet," with rapper Sexyy Red.

Bruno's last solo album was 2016's 24K Magic; he then won multiple Grammys for his 2021 Silk Sonic duo project with Anderson .Paak.

