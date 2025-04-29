Bruno Mars adds more Las Vegas shows for August and September

Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 2 at 10 a.m. PT. Presales begin April 30 at 10 a.m. PT, and room and ticket packages are available starting that same day and time via BrunoMarsPackages.com.
In addition to topping the chart and winning a Grammy for his duet with Lady Gaga, "Die With a Smile," Bruno hit #3 with "APT.," his collaboration with ROSÉ of BLACKPINK. He also reached the top 20 with another collaboration, "Fat, Juicy & Wet," with rapper Sexyy Red.
Bruno's last solo album was 2016's 24K Magic; he then won multiple Grammys for his 2021 Silk Sonic duo project with Anderson .Paak.
