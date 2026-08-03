Brontë Fall's excited about her 'Main Character Energy': 'I don't think it's talked about enough'

After breaking through with her song "Invited to the Party," Brontë Fall — the stage name of singer/songwriter Teri O'Brien — has followed up with another track exploring a similar theme: "Main Character Energy."

"I wrote it with a writer down here in Nashville, Elizabeth Eckert, and she actually came [up] with the title," Teri tells ABC Audio. "And then we were talking about it, and I really like, lately, feel like I have stepped into that main character role, finally, in my life for myself. And I don't think it's talked about enough."

Teri started the Brontë Fall project as a band with a friend from music school, and as she puts it, preferred "hiding behind the band" while writing songs and playing violin. But when her friend dropped out, she decided to take over the project and the role of frontwoman — and she hasn't looked back.

"I feel like for so long, in my 20s, I was scared to be the main character of my own story. ... I always thought I was a side woman, a side piece of the band," she explains. "And I stepped into being the artist. And it's just so rewarding."

Also rewarding is the fact that Teri is expecting her first child. The video for "Main Character Energy" is out now, and on Instagram, she posted behind-the-scenes footage, which she captioned, "POV: You're 12 weeks pregnant and exhausted but gotta squeeze into the fits before the bump pops."

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