Britney Spears teases performing onstage in the UK and Australia 'very soon'

Britney Spears performing on the 29th Annual American Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Ca., Jan. 9, 2002. (Frank Micelotta/ABC/ImageDirect)

Is Britney Spears about to return to the stage?

In an Instagram post on Thursday night, Britney shared a photo of herself sitting on a piano bench at the 2002 American Music Awards after performing "I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman." She captioned it, "Sending this piano to my son this year!!!"

She went on to write, "I will never perform in the U.S. again because of extremely sensitive reasons but I hope to be sitting on a stool with a red rose in my hair, in a bun, performing with my son… in the UK and AUSTRALIA very soon. He’s a huge star and I’m so humbled to be in his presence!!! God speed, little man!!!"

Britney didn't specify which son she was referring to, but it's likely her younger son, Jayden James Federline, whom she has previously shared videos of playing the piano.

In the same post, Britney addressed the many videos of herself dancing on social media.

"Interestingly enough, I dance on IG to heal things in my body that people have no idea about," she wrote. "Yup and it’s embarrassing sometimes… but I walked through the fire to save my life."

