Britney Spears' memoir coming in paperback

Dec. 2 is Britney Spears' birthday, but fans are the ones getting the gift: the paperback edition of her bestselling memoir, The Woman In Me.

The softcover version of the 2023 book comes with "gorgeous pink sprayed edges," according to the publisher, and costs $20. It's now available for preorder.

The original version, which detailed Britney's career, her conservatorship, her past relationships and more, spent 20 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list and sold nearly 3 million copies in the U.S. alone. The audiobook, read by actress Michelle Williams, spent seven months on the bestseller list.

The timing of the release seems serendipitous, since a memoir by Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline has recently been grabbing headlines for its shocking claims about Britney's behavior. He claimed, among other things, that Britney drank wine while she was pregnant and did cocaine while she was still breastfeeding.

In October, Britney wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, "The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting ... trust me, those white lies in that book, they are going straight to the bank and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here. I will always love [my sons] and if you really know me, you won’t pay attention to the tabloids of my mental health and drinking."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.