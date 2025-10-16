Britney Spears decries 'constant gaslighting from the ex-husband'

Britney Spears is speaking out about the claims her ex-husband Kevin Federline makes in his new memoir You Thought You Knew.

On Instagram, Britney wrote, "The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting. I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys ... I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life."

“Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by own father for me. They need to take responsibility for themselves," she continued. "With one son only seeing me for 45 min in the past 5 years and the other with only 4 visits in the past 5 years. I have pride too. From now on I will let them know when I am available."

In his book, Federline claims, among other things, that Britney once watched their two sons sleep while holding a knife, drank wine while she was pregnant, and did cocaine while she was still breast-feeding. He also writes that he needs to "sound the alarm" about Britney because "something bad is going to happen if things don't change."

But Britney wrote, "Trust me, those white lies in that book, they are going straight to the bank and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here. I will always love [my sons] and if you really know me, you won’t pay attention to the tabloids of my mental health and drinking.”

"I am actually a pretty intelligent woman who has been trying to live a sacred and private life the past 5 years. I speak on this because I have had enough and any real woman would do the same.”

A rep for Britney previously told ABC News, "With news from Kevin's book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin. All she cares about are her kids ... and their well-being during this sensationalism."

