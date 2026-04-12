Britney Spears checks into rehab following March arrest

After being arrested March 4 for suspected DUI, Britney Spears has now entered rehab, ABC News has confirmed. A rep for Britney confirmed that the singer has "voluntarily checked herself into a treatment facility."

According to TMZ, which was the first to report the news, Britney was urged to get help by those close to her, and she finally agreed to do so, in part because of the pending DUI case. Her sons Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline, with whom she was recently reunited, are said to be very supportive of her decision, as per TMZ.

Following her arrest, a rep for Britney told ABC News that the singer "hopefully ... can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time," adding, "Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being."

Britney is slated to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on May 4, according to court records.

At the end of March, Britney wrote on Instagram, "Thank you guys for all your support."

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